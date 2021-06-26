West Seattle, Washington

Too hot to cook? Same goes for some West Seattle restaurants

June 26, 2021 4:38 pm
If the heat – the Sea-Tac gauge has hit triple digits! – has you thinking about getting dinner from/at a restaurant, be aware that some local food/beverage businesses are closing early and/or changing their hours to keep their workers safe. After a tip from Paula (thank you!), we started looking around, and here’s what we’ve found so far:

Bebop Waffle Shop – closing at noon Sunday
Grillbird Teriyaki – closing at 5 pm today, open noon-5 Sunday
Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) – open 10 am-3 pm Sunday, closed Monday
West of Chicago Pizza (WSB sponsor) – closed tonight and Sunday
Zippy’s Giant Burgers – will be closed Monday

We are checking other places online and by phone as fast as we can and will keep adding – if you know of others with closures/changes because of the heat wave, please let us know via comments, email (westseattleblog@gmail.com), or text (206-293-6302) – thank you!

P.S. We’re adding known A/C-equipped restaurants/bars to our master cool-off list, here – suggestions for those are welcome too!

