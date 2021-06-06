WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 new views

Family-photo time as we start this gallery of reader-contributed West Seattle bird photos! Look closely at Kersti Muul‘s photo above – that’s a baby Killdeer under mom’s tailfeathers. Below, Samantha Burton‘s nestbox attracted Nuthatches:

Mark Wangerin photographed a fledgling Pileated Woodpecker today, explaining, “I had noticed a change in the adult Pileated Woodpeckers vocalization over the past few days. Today this new fledgling appeared! It swooped from trunk to trunk within the forest”:

This morning, Lynn Hall caught a Canada Goose family looking out at Elliott Bay:

For a closer view of a gosling – Stewart L. sent this long-lens photo:

Stewart also sends this view of a Violet-green Swallow:

Next, a House Finch, from Michelle Green Arnson:

An Anna’s Hummingbird from Jerry Simmons:

And another hummingbird from Janelle, followed by the explanation of why she was holding it:

I wanted to share this photo of a stunned hummer who flew into my window the other day. I picked him up when he was laying sideways stunned and held him for about 5 minutes until he was able to fly to a nearby tree, where he sat for another 20 minutes or so, then flew away. I’ve heard numerous bird thuds on my windows in recent days, prompting me to research and order some Window Alert decals to help save birds from window strikes.

Thanks again to everyone who shares photos – from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best place to send non-urgent photos!