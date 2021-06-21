WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: First full day of summer

6:12 AM: Good morning! Welcome to the first full day of summer, which arrived at 8:31 pm Sunday. It’s also the first day of summer vacation for Seattle Public Schools. As for the weather, more sunshine! Today should look a lot like Sunday – Anjie Nelson-Wally sent this photo from Lincoln Park, looking toward the Fauntleroy ferry dock:

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s preview, with the Delridge/Henderson/Barton intersection remaining closed on the east side.

SW Yancy – One last delay, but it’s supposed to reopen west of 28th tomorrow, after almost three months.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries.

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

455th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 24th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.