FOLLOWUP: One more delay for SW Yancy reopening

June 18, 2021 4:54 pm
The long-closed stretch of SW Yancy Street near the West Seattle Health Club will not reopen tomorrow as most recently promised. Word from Transitional Resources, the nearby nonprofit whose supportive-housing project is the reason for the closure: “The concrete is all poured on Yancy Street, but the City Inspector is not allowing the road to open until Tuesday.” It has been closed for almost three months; initial word was that the road work mostly involved drainage improvements.

