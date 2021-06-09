WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Wednesday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning! Today’s forecast looks a lot like yesterday – mostly sunny but maybe some clouds/rain later, with a high in the 60s. Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo of last night’s sunset:
ROAD WORK
Delridge project – Major work this week includes overnight striping/lane configuration work near Delridge/Dakota. Also, work on the west side of the Delridge/Barton/Henderson intersection, and utility work continues along Delridge between Holden and Thistle, among other work zones – here’s the full weekly update.
SW Yancy – Still closed west of 28th SW; no new estimate for reopening.
FERRIES/BUSES
Regular schedules today.(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
443rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 22nd week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
