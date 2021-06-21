West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER: How hot is it? So hot, a helicopter showed up

June 21, 2021 4:18 pm
Since we’ve received lots of questions about this via various messaging channels, email, text, and Twitter – we’ll mention it here too: The TV helicopter over Alki was just there for a live picture of the beach as part of the “gosh, it’s hot” coverage at the start of the 4 pm newscast. How hot IS it, you ask? 88 degrees at Sea-Tac at 4 pm – one degree short of the record for this date. Tomorrow’s expected to be cooler but by Friday, we could see the 90s.

