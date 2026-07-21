TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday, with heat alert

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert is in effect at 10 am, until 11 pm tomorrow. The official forecast: partly sunny, patchy smoke, high mid-80s. Sunrise was at 5:33 am today; sunset will be at 8:57 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. Today, pavement-repair work is expected at the Fauntleroy terminal, 7 am-3 pm.

STADIUM ZONE

*The Mariners‘ homestand continues with another 6:40 pm game vs. Cincinnati.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!