TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday, with heat alert

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert is in effect at 10 am, until 11 pm tomorrow. The official forecast: partly sunny, patchy smoke, high mid-80s. Sunrise was at 5:33 am today; sunset will be at 8:57 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. Today, pavement-repair work is expected at the Fauntleroy terminal, 7 am-3 pm.
STADIUM ZONE
*The Mariners‘ homestand continues with another 6:40 pm game vs. Cincinnati.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
A few from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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