Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Father’s Day Sunday

(Saturday night view from the low bridge, by James Bratsanos)

Happy Father’s Day, and welcome, summer:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Most local churches still offer online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), so each week we compile the newest links for 20+ churches’ services, both streamed and recorded (and in one case, written).

FATHER’S DAY NATIVE ART MARKET: Again today, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse – you’re invited to shop and snack.

Or enjoy a full salmon-bake lunch noon-3 pm! (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

GRAND OPENING: First day for Natalie’s on Alki – as reported here – starting at 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, cheese, meat, beverages, bread, more – something new each week at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE OUTSIDE ALKI UCC: The announcement:

Alki UCC Summer Food/Men’s Casual Clothing Donations Drive This Sunday June 20, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front courtyard/6115 SW Hinds

alkiucc.org Many of our neighbors struggle with feeding their children over the summer without subsidized meals. Here are some suggested donations: Canned Items: Vegetables, Beans, Soup, Pasta Sauce, Tomatoes, Canned fruit, tuna, Applesauce, PB&J Packaged Items: Fruit Snacks, Cookies/Crackers, Pudding, Nuts, Trail Mix, Cereal, Oatmeal, Rice, Pasta, Granola Bars, Macaroni & Cheese, Pancake Mix, Syrup Hygiene Items: Bar Soap, Shampoo, Conditioner, Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Deodorant, Lotion Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Alki UCC’s summer food drives continue on Sundays, July 11 and August 15.

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: Today’s the third Sunday you can shop for staples at the DGC store (5444 Delridge Way SW), 11 am-3 pm, as previewed here. Also, please take the DGC survey if you haven’t yet.

PRIDE WALK: Meet at Secret Garden< (5000 California SW) at 11 am, for a walk to Admiral Junction.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PRIDE ART EXHIBIT: As previewed here, “The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness”= is at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), open noon-6 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens).

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: It’s back at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), starting at noon – details in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

SUMMER SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: The seasons change at 8:31 pm. Shortly afterward, 8:45-9:15 pm, join Alice Enevoldsen online for her 49th solstice/equinox sunset watch. As of early today, the registration link was misbehaving; check back here and on Alice’s webpage later for an updated link.

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!