West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

69℉

BIZNOTE: Natalie’s on Alki opens Sunday

June 15, 2021 1:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants | WS beverages

If you’ve been to Alki in recent weeks, you’ve probably noticed the remodeling at 2532 Alki SW, which has had multiple incarnations (including a bike shop and a PPE seller) since longtime tenant Coastal Surf Boutique moved out. The space is opening Sunday (June 20th) as Natalie’s on Alki, an expansion of Natalie’s Sugar Cane and Desserts in Tukwila. Same menu, the Natalie’s team tells us (see it here) – sugar-cane-juice beverages, milk tea, smoothies, desserts, and Vietnamese street food. Hours will start at 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Natalie's on Alki opens Sunday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.