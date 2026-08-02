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SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ 2026 finale flyby

August 2, 2026 5:08 pm
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 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

Thanks to Erin for the photo from the Blue Angels‘ downtown flyby during their final 2026 Seafair Airshow performance, wrapped up this past hour. Though yesterday’s wind left them grounded, this afternoon’s clouds and short-lived showers weren’t enough to stop today’s show. They’re scheduled to stay on this side of the continent for much of the month of August, with their airshows the next three weekends in Alaska, Oregon, and Montana. (For those interested in watching their Seattle departure, we’re asking.)

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