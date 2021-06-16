COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Colman Pool reopens

Thanks to Brian Hawksford for the photo. That’s a sneak peek through a gate at Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore as its reopening approaches – this Saturday at noon. If you’re new, Colman Pool is West Seattle’s only city-owned outdoor pool, and its sole saltwater pool – water is pumped in from Puget Sound, which is steps away. After staying closed last summer, it’s reopening this Saturday, June 19th, and will be open daily through September 6th. The schedule will be the same every day – one-hour public sessions with part of the pool open for lap swimming, part for family swim, with sessions starting at noon, 1:30 pm, 3 pm, 4:30 pm, and 6 pm – more info here.