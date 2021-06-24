CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/24/2021 roundup

Now less than a week until reopening – here’s the pandemic news:

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: No major announcements emerged when Gov. Jay Inslee briefed and took questions from reporters this morning. He announced what he called a “bridge” between the end of the state’s eviction moratorium and the start of relief programs. He also introduced a pre-nursing student from Eastern Washington as the latest $250,000 winner in the “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery. And he decried as “baloney and malarkey” vaccination misinformation on social media Watch the briefing here.

CONFUSED ABOUT REOPENING? The state's launched a webpage to collect info on what it means.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*112,248 people have tested positive, 84 more than yesterday’s total

*1,648 people have died, 30 more than yesterday’s total**

*6,483 people have been hospitalized, 164 more than yesterday’s total**

**The big jumps are explained on the county dashboard as the state Health Department adding “a large backlog” of 156 hospitalizations and 29 deaths, from November 2020 to June 2021.**

One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 111,425/1,611/6,300.

