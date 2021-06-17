CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/17/2021 roundup

Local/state pandemic news, with 13 days (at most) until reopening:

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: He announced an extra vaccination lottery for those who couldn’t be entered in the original one because their vaccine records are in the Department of Defense or Veterans Administration. Since the original lottery was announced, the vaccination rate had stopped “fall(ing) off a cliff,” he said. The state says we’re at 67.8% of 16+ taking at least one dose; 70% is the goal for reopening sooner than June 30th. Watch the video here.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*111,425 people have tested positive, 72 more than yesterday’s total

*1,611 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*6,300 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 110,869/1,612/6,262.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 177.4 million cases worldwide, 33.5 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

