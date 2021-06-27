CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/27/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes, with 3 days until The Grand Reopening:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

*112,441 people have tested positive, up 63 from yesterday

*1,657 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*6,491 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday

One week ago, those three totals were 111,646/1,616/6,314.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday roundups have featured our check of these numbers, shown in two-week increments on the “geography over time” tab of the countywide daily-summary dashboard. For WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 54 positive test results; 52 in the 2 weeks before that; 75 in the two weeks before that. … We also have been noting two other West Seattle stats each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 68, unchanged from last week’s total. And a look at hospitalizations: 198 total have been attributed to people in the two peninsula HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding one this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 181 million cases and 3,923,000+ deaths, almost 604,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SUMMER MEALS FOR STUDENTS: Second week begins for Seattle Public Schools summer-meal sites, 11 am-1 pm daily – details and locations are here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!