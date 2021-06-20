CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/20/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes, with 10 days at the most until full reopening:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

*111,646 people have tested positive, up 62 from yesterday

*1,616 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*6,314 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those three totals were 111,106/1,615/6,272.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday roundups feature our check of these numbers, shown in two-week increments on the “geography over time” tab of the countywide daily-summary dashboard. For WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 53 positive test results; 54 in the 2 weeks before that; 98 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting two other West Seattle stats each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 68, which is one below last week’s total, so a recent state-database correction apparently removed one local death from the total. And a look at hospitalizations: 197 total have been attributed to people in the two peninsula HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding one this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 178.4 million cases and 3,864,000+ deaths, almost 602,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SUMMER MEALS FOR STUDENTS: No need to go hungry while school’s out. Seattle Public Schools summer-meal sites get going 11 am-1 pm today – details and locations are here.

