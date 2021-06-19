CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 6/19/2021 roundup

Last pandemic-news roundup before summer arrives (8:31 pm Sunday):

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*111,584 people have tested positive, 75 more than yesterday’s total

*1,616 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*6,312 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 111,051/1,615/6,271.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 178.1 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,859,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 601,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (unchanged again this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SWIM TIME: Colman Pool welcomed swimmers today for the first time in more than a year and a half. We didn’t get to the pool today but The Seattle Times has some cool pics. Two West Seattle wading pools, and our area’s sole spraypark, open next Saturday, also for the first time since end-of-summer 2019.

