SUMMER: Two wading pools, one spraypark will be open in West Seattle this year

(WSB file photo, Lincoln Park wading pool)

The city has finally announced this year’s plan for wading pools and sprayparks. Here’s which ones in West Seattle will be open, and when. From the citywide announcement:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is opening wading pools and sprayparks this summer from Saturday, June 26 to Monday, September 6. In all, 15 locations around Seattle will be available seven days a week to provide fun, activity and relief for kids, parents, and guardians this year.

Wading pools operate when there is no rain in the day’s forecast and the air temperature is expected to be 70 degrees or higher. If unsure, you can call the Wading Pool Hotline for same-day updates at 206-684-7796. The recording is updated by mid to late morning each day.

Here’s a link to a map to see which wading pools or sprayparks are near you.

WADING POOLS that will be open from noon to 7 pm each day of the week:

Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

Open from noon to 5:30 pm each day of the week:

Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW)

SPRAYPARKS that will be open from 11 am to 8 pm each day of the week:

Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale)