BIZNOTE: Comic-book store Tails To Astonish on the way to West Seattle

The space in the foreground at Hudson Square (4850 California SW) on the south edge of The Junction is about to become West Seattle’s first comic-book store since Arcane Comics closed 10 years ago. The new store will be called Tails To Astonish, and proprietors Shaun and Nicole Duff hope to open one week from tomorrow (Friday, June 18th.) Shaun explains, “Tails To Astonish is a comic book, collectables, and toy store. We are really proud of the fact that we will be West Seattle’s ONLY choice for new and vintage comics.” Why a comic-book store? “I used to work a boring office job; the pandemic really had me looking at my life, and what I REALLY wanted to do. I had sold comics at various shows previously, but this will be the first brick and mortar store.” Hours for Tails To Astonish are likely going to start with 11 am-7 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays and 10 am-4 pm Sundays. Access is up a flight of stairs from the California streetfront but there’s an accessible option too. (P.S. Tails To Astonish borrows its name from a legendary comic-book series and a tribute to the couple’s two cats.)