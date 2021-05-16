WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: From market to music

Here’s what’s happening for your Sunday:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: As we do every Sunday, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: New offerings every week this time of year at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) welcomes food, socks, and men’s-casual clothing, 11 am-3 pm – details of what’s most needed are in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The official public reopening isn’t until Friday, but if you’re a Southwest Seattle Historical Society member, you can visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens). Details here.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

LIVE MUSIC: At The Alley, behind 4509 California SW, the Triangular Jazztet plays two sets tonight, 8 pm and 9 pm.

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!