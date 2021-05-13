West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Donate food, clothes, socks Sunday

May 13, 2021 8:11 pm
 How to help

Another chance this Sunday for neighbors to show their generosity: Alki UCC is having another donation drive to collect food, men’s casual clothes, and socks. Here’s the announcement:

Sunday, May 16, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Outside our main entrance at 6115 SW Hinds

While ALL nonperishable food donations are welcome for distribution through the White Center Food Bank, a food bank volunteer shared the following insights:

Sugar and Flour are treats.

Boxed milk is a treasure.

Canned foods should be pop-top OR donate a can opener.

Cooking oil is a luxury and much appreciated.

Spices, salt and pepper are a real gift.

Tuna and crackers make a good lunch.

Don’t forget the sandwich bread and jelly for PBB&J’s.

Pet food should be in clearly-marked containers.

Essential supplies include:

• Toilet Paper
• Diapers/Similac Formula/Baby Wipes
• Can Openers
• Personal hygiene items
• Hand Sanitizer

Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

