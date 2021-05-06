WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycle; fire-setting arrest

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Jake:

My wife’s bike was stolen from a shared garage in the 4700 block of 41st Ave SW around noon on May 4th. The thief slipped under the garage door behind a car that was exiting the building. The bike isn’t worth much money so it may have been dumped somewhere before leaving West Seattle. Please be on the lookout. Bike is posted to the Index and a Police report has been filed (#2021-110446)

FIRE-SETTING ARREST: A 51-year-old man is in jail tonight, bail set at $1,000, arrested for investigation of reckless burning. Police say that they responded to an area across from Westwood Village just after 8 pm last night, after a complaint that someone was “using lit newspaper to try to catch a wooden residential fence on fire.” The report adds, “The resident of the house pulled the lit newspaper out of the fence before the wood caught on fire.”