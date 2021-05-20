West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Help solve a building-garage burglary

May 20, 2021 11:02 am
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Building-garage burglaries have been on the rise. These security-camera images are being circulated by Southwest Precinct police in hopes of identifying the person caught on camera during one in The Junction earlier this month:

On 5/4/21, the above-pictured male entered the secure parking garage at 4752 41st Av SW. He went through the garage and into the mailroom, where he opened several packages. He then broke into a utility room and stole a trombone and bike.

If you can identify this suspect, please email lauren.laumbattus@seattle.gov

Refer to incident number 21-110446.

