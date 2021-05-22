WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler; 2 dumped bicycles; more

Three Crime Watch notes:

CAR PROWLER: From a Sylvan Heights resident:

This man was seen in the Sylvan Heights neighborhood at 3:30 am. By the time the police had arrived he was gone. He was attempting to get into this car for at least 15 minutes.

DUMPED BICYCLES: From the dumped-and-likely-stolen file:

Found these two bikes dumped by the bus stop at Trenton and 16th today:

They’ve checked Bike Index – neither is registered. They’ll be checking with police too, but in the meantime, if you recognize either let us know and we’ll connect you.

SUSPECTED GUNFIRE INVESTIGATED: We don’t always receive police reports on suspected gunfire that goes unconfirmed, but we did on this one that happened just after 2 am today, so in case you heard it too: “Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW. Officers located two unidentified witnesses who reported hearing shots being fired and vehicles speeding away. No victims, shell casings, or evidence were located.”