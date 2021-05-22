West Seattle, Washington

23 Sunday

61℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler; 2 dumped bicycles; more

May 22, 2021 6:56 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three Crime Watch notes:

CAR PROWLER: From a Sylvan Heights resident:

This man was seen in the Sylvan Heights neighborhood at 3:30 am. By the time the police had arrived he was gone. He was attempting to get into this car for at least 15 minutes.

DUMPED BICYCLES: From the dumped-and-likely-stolen file:

Found these two bikes dumped by the bus stop at Trenton and 16th today:

They’ve checked Bike Index – neither is registered. They’ll be checking with police too, but in the meantime, if you recognize either let us know and we’ll connect you.

SUSPECTED GUNFIRE INVESTIGATED: We don’t always receive police reports on suspected gunfire that goes unconfirmed, but we did on this one that happened just after 2 am today, so in case you heard it too: “Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW. Officers located two unidentified witnesses who reported hearing shots being fired and vehicles speeding away. No victims, shell casings, or evidence were located.”

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler; 2 dumped bicycles; more"

  • Auntie May 22, 2021 (7:42 pm)
    Reply

    Why would it take police 15 minutes to get from Delridge & Orchard up to Sylvan Heights (less than a mile)? Unless they weren’t called when this guy was first noticed…

    • WSB May 22, 2021 (8:07 pm)
      Reply

      Police are not sitting around the precinct waiting to be dispatched. They’re coming from another call somewhere in West Seattle or South Park – when the dispatcher is able to send them.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.