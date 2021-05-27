VACCINATION: Two local brewpub pop-ups Friday, with incentives

The city promised more pop-ups when it announced it’s winding down operations at fixed COVID-19 vaccination sites, and it’s delivering on that promise tomorrow (Friday, May 28th), with two at local brewpubs. 3-5 pm Friday, the Seattle Fire mobile vaccination team will be at The Good Society (2701 California SW); 5:45 pm-8 pm Friday, the MVT will be at Future Primitive in White Center (9832 14th SW). At either pop-up, getting vaccinated will get you a free beer or non-alcoholic beverage. SFD says both will offer all three vaccines, first or second shots, no appointment necessary.