TRAFFIC ALERT: Next phase of water-main project to affect Admiral Way traffic starting Thursday

(Project zone map provided last month by SPU)

Last month, we published first word of a water-main project in the Admiral area, with a note that the work would eventually affect travel on SW Admiral Way. That phase is about to start – here’s the update from Seattle Public Utilities:

Starting May 27, SPU contractor crews will begin construction activities on the northwest corner of the intersection at SW Admiral Way and 39th Ave SW. This work is part of a water-main replacement project taking place on 39th Ave SW between SW Grayson St and SW Admiral Way.

While crews are performing work on SW Admiral Way, the two westbound lanes will be closed during working hours between 38th Ave SW and just east of 39th Ave SW. Two-way traffic will be maintained using the two open eastbound lanes. Northbound traffic on 38th Ave SW and 39th Ave SW will not be able to turn left onto SW Admiral Way while traffic controls are in place.

Residents will continue to have pedestrian access to their homes, and roadways will be open outside of working hours. However, site restoration may require a longer closure of 39th Ave SW and SW Admiral Way of up to 3 days to allow the pavement to cure. Residents and commuters are asked to please pay attention to on-site signage and staff direction to support safe movement around the construction site.

Normal working hours will continue to be Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm. There will be a brief pause in construction activities Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday.

Work on SW Admiral Way is anticipated to take about two weeks to complete, and the contractor is scheduled to finish work at this site and demobilize in mid-June.