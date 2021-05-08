SPORTS: Local teams’ basketball victories

Three local high-school varsity teams scored basketball victories Friday night:
West Seattle with a 52-51 victory over O’Dea HS! Isaiah Watts with the game winning 3! #WestSeattle #BleedBlue #GoWildcats #noplacelikewestseattle @westseattleblog @AthleticsMetro @donaldwatts24 pic.twitter.com/i7MTQ7IdAz
— WSHS Athletics (@WSHSAthletics1) May 8, 2021
WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: The tweet above includes the late-in-the-game winning three-pointer in the Wildcat boys’ 52-51 victory over previously undefeated O’Dea. The team, coached by Dan Kriley, played at home; they’re on the road against Cleveland next Friday night. (Last night’s scheduled girls’ game vs. Holy Names was postponed.)
CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: Both varsity teams beat Cleveland last night. 66-57 was the final score for the boys, coached by Colin Slingsby; 40-24 was the final score for the Seahawk girls, coached by Mario Martinez. The girls are scheduled to play at Nathan Hale on Wednesday; the boys’ next scheduled game is at Franklin next Friday.
