ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Friday watch, and Bike Everywhere Day

6:03 AM: Good morning. Sunshine expected today, and 60s.

BIKE EVERYWHERE DAY

Today is the former “Bike to Work Day.” As previewed here, West Seattle Bike Connections is hosting a “commute station” along the trail under the bridge through 9 am today.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan. Later today, we’ll get next week’s preview. We’ll be asking the project team this morning about the alert we saw on a roadside message board Thursday – SW Henderson closed at the Delridge/Barton/Henderson intersection May 24th (Monday) through mid-June.

SW Yancy – This drainage/utility work east of Avalon has about three more weeks to go.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

424th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. (The repair contractor’s just been chosen.) Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 19th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.