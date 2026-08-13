Got Washington State Ferries questions/concerns? Date set for next online community meetings

Early alert: If you have questions and/or concerns about Washington State Ferries, they’ve just announced the date for their next online systemwide community meetings:

As its busiest summer since 2019 comes to a close, Washington State Ferries is inviting the public to two virtual community meetings on Thursday, Sept. 10. Agency leaders will recap peak-season travel, share what’s ahead and take live questions from the public.

The meetings will also include updates on new hybrid-electric vessels, expanded on-board Wi-Fi, terminal construction and more. Most of each meeting will be reserved for questions from the audience.

WSF online community meetings information

When: 11 a.m. (register here) and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 (register here)

Where: Online via Zoom

Prior registration is required for these virtual meetings. Each meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Participants will be able to ask questions and anyone can also provide comments ahead of time via email – wsfcomms@wsdot.wa.gov

After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.