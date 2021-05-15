RETURNING: Bike Everywhere Day’s beneath-the-bridge stop

(2018 Bike Everywhere Day commute-station photo, courtesy WSBC)

Another annual event is returning after skipping last year – Bike Everywhere Day (formerly “Bike to Work Day”) is next Friday, May 21st, and West Seattle Bike Connections plans a “commute station” on the path beneath the West Seattle Bridge for the first time since pre-pandemic. They’ll be there with partner groups/agencies between 6 am and 9 am, as detailed in our calendar listing, with bike checks, simple repairs, and info on riding routes. If you’re out riding – or walking! – that morning, stop by.