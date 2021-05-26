ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning. Sunshine expected today, and the holiday weekend forecast still looks summerish!
ROAD WORK UPDATES
Admiral Way/39th – Utility project is bringing some lane restrictions.
Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan, with work closing the west side of the intersection closure at Delridge/Barton/Henderson, and paving having started last night on the north end of Delridge.
SW Yancy – This drainage/utility work east of Avalon has about two more weeks to go.
FERRIES/BUSES
Regular schedules today. (Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for any major WSF changes.) The West Seattle Water Taxi will run on a reduced schedule Memorial Day – see it here.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
430th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 20th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
