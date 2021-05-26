ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning. Sunshine expected today, and the holiday weekend forecast still looks summerish!

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Admiral Way/39th – Utility project is bringing some lane restrictions.

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan, with work closing the west side of the intersection closure at Delridge/Barton/Henderson, and paving having started last night on the north end of Delridge.

SW Yancy – This drainage/utility work east of Avalon has about two more weeks to go.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today. (Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for any major WSF changes.) The West Seattle Water Taxi will run on a reduced schedule Memorial Day – see it here.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

430th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 20th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.