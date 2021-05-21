DELRIDGE PROJECT: Next week’s plan, including partial intersection closure at Delridge/Barton/Henderson

As mentioned in this morning’s traffic roundup, the Delridge Way road-and-utility project preparing for the RapidRide H Line will close part of the Barton/Henderson/Delridge intersection for up to three weeks starting Monday. The full weekly update is in – here’s the map:

The advisory says, “SW Barton Pl will be closed from 21st Ave SW to Delridge Way SW (see map above). During this closure, the 21st Ave SW slip lane will be closed. 21st Ave SW between SW Barton Pl will only have access from SW Barton St. Please use SW Trenton St or SW Roxbury St to detour around this closure.” Metro has reroutes, too – Routes 60, 120, and 125 will be affected; the specific reroute plans are linked here.

Other focuses for the week ahead, per SDOT:

Landscaping and irrigation installation continues throughout the corridor Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St) Paving work between the West Seattle Bridge and SW Dakota St will start overnight on Monday, May 24 Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St) Restoration between SW Willow St and SW Orchard St continues (east side) Zone C (SW Orchard St to SW Roxbury St) Roadwork demolition and paving to on the east side between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St Continues Bus stop upgrades continue near SW Thistle St and SW Trenton St (west side)

The full preview for all work zones next week is here.