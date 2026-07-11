HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day two, report #2

(QUICK LINKS: Music lineups … vendor list … food and drink … Kids Zone info)

The Black Whales played at mid-afternoon on the West Seattle Summer Fest main stage (on California between Oregon and Genesee), one of two festival venues where you’ll find music right now. The north end of the festival zone is where SW Oregon is closed for the first time, and besides enabling a better flow of festivalgoers, it’s also created a bonus zone for food and beverages:

That’swhere you will find the non-alcoholic coladas in whole pineapples, as well as burgers and the New Zealand-style ice cream from Highland Park Corner Store that we mentioned Friday, Tip Top Ice Cream (look for the bike). Traveling southbound along the west side of the Oregon-to-Alaska block, you’ll also see the mobile romance bookstore Beguiled:

And for a second day, the Fourth Emerald Games Pokémon scavenger hunt seems to be hugely popular. More to come as we move into late afternoon and early evening!