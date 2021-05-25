TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving work at north end of Delridge Way

Thanks to Mark for the photo and tip: Paving work is under way tonight at the north end of Delridge Way, and that has traffic down to one lane each way. This work was supposed to start last night, but SDOT announced it was postponed until “the next dry night.” Apparently tonight qualifies. This work, scheduled for 7 pm-6 am on work nights, is part of the repaving/utilities/more work to prepare for the conversion of Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line next year. Here’s the project’s full work plan for this week.