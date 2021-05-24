Remembering Scott A. MacDonald, 1963-2021

Family and friends are remembering Scott MacDonald and sharing this with his community:

Scott A. MacDonald

August 23, 1963 – April 19, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, Scott MacDonald. Scott passed away surrounded by loving family on April 19th at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, following a brief but valiant fight with esophageal cancer.

Scott was born in Wenatchee to Raymond and Arlene MacDonald, graduating from WHS in 1981. He attended EWU in Cheney and then graduated from Clover Park Technical College in Tacoma, where he studied graphic design. He then went on to forge a career in the emerging tech industry.

Scott and his wife Kerri moved to West Seattle in 1996, where they made their home, raised son Brenden, and made many family memories on sailing and RV trips.

Scott loved music, especially progressive rock. He played piano and guitar. He also enjoyed learning languages and dialects; he spoke German and Punjabi and was teaching himself Swedish.

Strong, sentimental, smart, funny, generous, and loving are just a few of the adjectives that describe a very special man who will be greatly missed.

Scott is survived by his wife Kerri MacDonald of Seattle; sons Sean Gill-MacDonald, Tacoma, and Brenden Peterson, Seattle; brother John Kowsky, Coeur d’Alene, ID; and sisters Kathy Tift, Bellingham, and Gayle Sherrill, Leland, IL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alan MacDonald, and sisters Lori Smiley and Joyce Collins.

A small family memorial will be held in the summer.