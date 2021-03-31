ROAD CLOSURE: Here’s what’s happening on Yancy Street

After reader questions about a multi-day road closure on SW Yancy between Avalon and 28th [map], we inquired with the team building the Transitional Resources supportive-housing project on that block. They had done notification but as is so often the case, closures like this affect people beyond the immediate zone for which notification is required. TR tells us the closure is for storm-drain work related to the project, and it’s expected to last about three more weeks.