FOLLOWUP: Large police presence at Alki again, one night after 3 arrests

(WSB photo)

We’re just back from Alki, after checking to see if police were expanding their presence again tonight, one night after a big gathering at the beach led to three arrests and an early park shutdown (WSB coverage here). What you see above is part of what we found – bicycle officers taking off from Don Armeni Boat Ramp, where multiple SPD cars and other vehicles are parked. No rumors of a repeat tonight; this is just precautionary, we were told. Earlier, Alki photographer David Hutchinson spotted this vehicle on patrol:

We traveled Harbor and Alki Avenues all the way west to 63rd; busy but far fewer beachgoers than this time last night.