CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/30/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes:

ONE MONTH TO REOPENING? Unless we hit the “70 percent vaccinated” milestone sooner, today marks one month until the June 30th full-reopening date set by Gov. Inslee. The state says we’re up to 61.79% of people 16+/

TONIGHT’S KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

109.658 people have tested positive, up 67 from one day earlier

1,592 people have died, unchanged from one day earlier

6,159 people have been hospitalized, down 2 from one day earlier (data adjustment)

No stats last Sunday night, so no comparisons tonight.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night we check these numbers, shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard. To determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 69 positive test results; 109 in the 2 weeks before that; 206 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 68, unchanged from last week. And a look at hospitalizations: 194 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding two this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 170.3 million cases and 3,541,000+ deaths, 594,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

READY TO GET VACCINATED? If you or someone you know is just getting around to it, you can find a vaccine location here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!