CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/30/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

May 30, 2021 11:59 pm
Tonight’s pandemic notes:

ONE MONTH TO REOPENING? Unless we hit the “70 percent vaccinated” milestone sooner, today marks one month until the June 30th full-reopening date set by Gov. Inslee. The state says we’re up to 61.79% of people 16+/

TONIGHT’S KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

109.658 people have tested positive, up 67 from one day earlier

1,592 people have died, unchanged from one day earlier

6,159 people have been hospitalized, down 2 from one day earlier (data adjustment)

No stats last Sunday night, so no comparisons tonight.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night we check these numbers, shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard. To determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 69 positive test results; 109 in the 2 weeks before that; 206 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 68, unchanged from last week. And a look at hospitalizations: 194 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding two this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 170.3 million cases and 3,541,000+ deaths, 594,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

READY TO GET VACCINATED? If you or someone you know is just getting around to it, you can find a vaccine location here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!

1 Reply to "CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/30/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check"

  • wseakell May 31, 2021 (9:40 pm)
    It’s funny to me how many people come on the blog to comment on how terrible things are when case counts are on the high side, but there are hardly ever comments on these low days.So here I am – yay!! It seems that the increase in  vaccinations and warmer weather are working well to lower transmission rates. I am loving seeing more and more people mask-free (especially outside since infection rates outdoors are less than .1% – breath deep and enjoy that fresh air people!) and have been enjoying more activities like travel, M’s games, parties, etc! The end of this dang thing is near! 

