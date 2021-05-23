CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/23/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes:

NO COUNTY NUMBERS UPDATE TONIGHT: The state didn’t update its database this weekend, which means no update today for the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night we check these numbers, shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard. To determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 71 positive test results; 137 in the 2 weeks before that; 227 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 68, up one this week. And a look at hospitalizations: 192 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, up two this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 167.1 million cases and 3,463,000+ deaths, 589,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SCHOOL VACCINATIONS: Seattle Public Schools clinics in West Seattle this week are at Denny International Middle School on Monday and Thursday and Madison Middle School on Tuesday … Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School‘s clinic is on Wednesday.

READY TO GET VACCINATED? If you or someone you know is just getting around to it, you can find a vaccine location here.

