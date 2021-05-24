CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/24/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NO NEW KING COUNTY NUMBERS: For a second day, no update to the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary – Sunday it was because the state was doing maintenance, tonight it’s blamed on network problems.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 167.3 million cases, 3,473,000 deaths – 590,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

STUDENT VACCINATION CLINIC: Tomorrow there’s one at Madison Middle School.

VAX STATS: In King County, 72 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 58.4 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code remains 98136 – 85.8 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats here.)

TESTING AGAIN: The city announced today that the West Seattle hub is back in the testing business, with a UW Medicine trailer where you test yourself, with an observer.

SUPERMARKET MASKS: Both PCC and Metropolitan Market revised their policies again because of the King County directive.

NEED FOOD? Because of the holiday weekend, no Friday distribution this week at nearest Food Lifeline.

