CELEBRATE: See, hear, and cheer writing-contest winners

Last month we published the winning essays in a first-of-its-kind Southwest Seattle Historical Society contest – and this Friday night you can see, hear, and cheer the winners during an online event. Here’s the announcement from SWSHS:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce a virtual Award Ceremony honoring the winners of our first annual Youth Writing Contest. Join us for a live Zoom program on Friday, May 7th at 6:00 PM to celebrate our winners Lillian Stowell, Elliott Neves, and Halle Morgan, and hear the authors read their essays. Additionally, we’ll be joined by local authors Mary Fleck, Judy Bentley, and Joey Richesson to speak about the importance of historical writing and young authorship. Congratulations to our winners!

As a reminder, the theme of our competition was: WOMEN HISTORY MAKERS OF THE DUWAMISH PENINSULA. Students explored the contributions of a specific woman from the Duwamish Peninsula who has made an historical impact on the community, past or present, famous or not-yet-famous.

Registration is required. Visit: loghousemuseum.org/blog/1st-annual-youth-writing-contest-award-ceremony to register. Registered participants will be emailed a link to the presentation on the date of the event.