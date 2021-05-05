BIZNOTE: Jeweler hosting clothing pop-up; pre-Mother’s Day online gift show

Two biznotes centered on shopping:
CLOTHING POP-UP: Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler (WSB sponsor) is hosting a clothing pop-up – by appointment, and signups are open now. Here’s the announcement:
A mini pop up will be hosted at the Lisa Esztergalyos jewelry boutique, featuring BEATA Design Studio clothing and accessories. Sustainable, timeless designs that work with your everyday life.
Learn more about BEATA Design Studio here and jewelry shop details here to find out more about these brands and their collections.
By appointment only. Click the link below to schedule your times lot for the pop up.
calendly.com/le-jewelry/beata-design-studio-pop-up?back=1&month=2021-05
Event Date: Saturday, May 15th
Event Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Event Location: 4224 SW Findlay
ONLINE GIFT SHOW: Sunday is Mother’s Day – and if you’re still contemplating gift ideas, the West Seattle Junction Association invites you to an online gift show tomorrow (Thursday, May 6th, 4 pm to 8 pm). From WSJA:
Not sure what to get that wonderful woman in your life? Your boutiques and shops have the answer for you with another fun and interactive Instagram shopping spree! Get your friends together, get a glass of wine, and meet online from the comfort of your couch. Watch LIVE on either the Junction’s IG or shop IG Live starting at 4 PM. Every shopper has a chance to win a $50 gift card to each store too! We’ll pick one random winner per virtual shopping spree when you comment. That’s $400 in total giveaways! No purchase necessary to win. Sit back and relax as we walk you through some of your favorite stores. Plus, you’ll get to see a Junction celebrity Hey Dave! Every half hour we’ll start a new Instagram Live virtual shopping event. Shop owners will show you the very best ideas for Mother’s Day! You can ‘shop’ via the store’s Instagram Live page too by dropping comments in the chat or DM. In the comments, let us know what you like; we’ll contact you for delivery and payment before Mother’s Day!
4 PM Wild Rose’s
4:30 PM Doll Parts Collective
5 PM bin41
5:30 PM Fleurt
6 PM Capers
6:30 PM Carmilia’s
7 PM Darby Winery
7:30 PM Lika Love
