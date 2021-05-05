BIZNOTE: Jeweler hosting clothing pop-up; pre-Mother’s Day online gift show

Two biznotes centered on shopping:

CLOTHING POP-UP: Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler (WSB sponsor) is hosting a clothing pop-up – by appointment, and signups are open now. Here’s the announcement:

A mini pop up will be hosted at the Lisa Esztergalyos jewelry boutique, featuring BEATA Design Studio clothing and accessories. Sustainable, timeless designs that work with your everyday life. Learn more about BEATA Design Studio here and jewelry shop details here to find out more about these brands and their collections. By appointment only. Click the link below to schedule your times lot for the pop up.

calendly.com/le-jewelry/beata-design-studio-pop-up?back=1&month=2021-05 Event Date: Saturday, May 15th

Event Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Event Location: 4224 SW Findlay

ONLINE GIFT SHOW: Sunday is Mother’s Day – and if you’re still contemplating gift ideas, the West Seattle Junction Association invites you to an online gift show tomorrow (Thursday, May 6th, 4 pm to 8 pm). From WSJA: