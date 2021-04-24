West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

47℉

West Seattle Water Taxi back on weekends for the first time since 2019, and shuttle bus too

April 24, 2021 11:56 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

That’s the main West Seattle Water Taxi vessel M/V Doc Maynard, arriving at Seacrest this evening, its first Saturday in service since October 19, 2019. Pandemic precautions precluded its 7-day-a-week schedule last year. But this year, it’s back. That means the free shuttles to/from The Junction, Admiral, and Alki are back, too.

The shuttle schedules are here and here. Spring/summer Water Taxi service has a few changes from past years, though – for example, outside the regular Friday/Saturday night schedule, no special late-night runs for stadium sports. Other changes are detailed here; the full schedule, including weekday middays, is here.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Water Taxi back on weekends for the first time since 2019, and shuttle bus too"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.