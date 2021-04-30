WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: What’s ahead today/tonight

Thanks to Eva Skold Westerlind for the photo – a recent low-tide sighting on Lincoln Park‘s beach. Tidewalking (carefully!) is one of the things you can do today/tonight:

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm, grab-n-go food boxes are available outdoors at Highland Park Elementary. (1012 SW Trenton)

TALK WITH YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: 2-6 pm online, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly office hours – email ASAP to see if a time slot is still available.

LOW-LOW TIDE: At 2:07 pm, the tide’s way out again today, -2.9 feet.

FOOD DRIVE AND FREE HOT DOGS: As previewed here, Terry Gangon celebrates his retirement today and you’re invitee to help by stopping by for a drive-up food drive benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank (cash donations welcome too) and hot-dog giveaway. 2:30-4:30 pm. (4727 44th SW)

VISCON CELLARS NOW OPEN FRIDAYS: 5-9 pm, stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine tasting, wine by the glass, and/or bottle purchases. (5910 California SW)