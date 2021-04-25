BIZNOTE: Longtime West Seattle State Farm agent Terry Gangon is retiring

After 40 years, Terry Gangon is starting his final week as a State Farm agent in the West Seattle Junction. He asked us to share his announcement – which includes an invitation to join in a donation drive and a giveaway:

It is with very mixed emotions that I write to tell you that I have announced my retirement from State Farm Insurance, effective April 30th, 2021. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity and privilege to serve as your agent. I want to thank you for your support, trust, and loyalty throughout the years. You have been a huge blessing to me and my family!!! My career with State Farm has been interesting, sometimes challenging, and always enjoyable. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day being your agent. The days have turned into years and it is hard to believe that I began my career with State Farm Insurance October 1st, 1980. There has never been a dull moment!

As I retire, State Farm has selected two agents to service my West Seattle policyholders. Your policies will not be affected in any way by my retirement. On June 1st, Travis Hartman will be starting his State Farm Agency, with half of my West Seattle policyholders in an office on Fauntleroy Way SW just east of the Morgan Street Junction. Travis is married to Brenda and they have a one-year-old son named Owen. He was born and raised in Seattle and is a proud UW Alum. He has had the pleasure of working with State Farm for the last four years. August 1, 2021, Derek Chambers will start his Agency with the other half of my West Seattle policyholders. He will take over my office in the West Seattle Junction. He is originally from the East Coast and moved here to work with two of the top agents in the Seattle market. Derek has helped run those agencies for the past four years. He has been married to Demi for seven years and has a son, Ivan. Both Travis and Derek are very passionate about the community and extremely excited to start their West Seattle Agencies! I feel confident and secure in the knowledge that both will take great care of all your insurance and financial service needs. In the interim, starting May 1st, Brian Chambers – Derek’s older brother – has been given the task of taking care of all your insurance needs.

After forty-plus years as a State Farm agent in West Seattle, it is going to seem very different not to talk to you or see you in the office. Julia and I plan to continue to live in West Seattle. We hope to do some traveling and enjoy more time with our children and grandchildren. I am hopeful that our paths will cross again in the future.

Again, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving as your agent and assisting with your insurance needs. I am grateful for your trust and loyalty as a State Farm policyholder. It has been an honor to serve you throughout the years! Thank you, West Seattle and beyond!!!

Terry’s favorite bible verse is Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Next Friday the 30th, to celebrate Terry’s retirement, our office is going to give away 100 Costco Hot Dogs to policyholders that have State Farm Auto ID cards, with Terry as their agent. Or anyone can stop by our office at 4727 44th AVE SW to give cash or non-perishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. The Hot Dog giveaway will start about 2:30 PM and end by 4:30 PM or when we run out of dogs.