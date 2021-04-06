WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Back-to-schools Tuesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! More sunshine today, and almost warm – could get into the 60s.

BACK TO SCHOOLS

Second day for some Seattle Public Schools elementary students returning to in-person learning, so watch for school buses and other increased traffic by schools, as well as the reactivation of school-zone speed cameras. (Here’s the districtwide map of schools.)

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – The east end of Sylvan Way, just west of Delridge, could close as soon as today – we’ll be checking by late morning.

SW Yancy closure – The closure between Avalon and 28th because of the housing-construction project is expected to continue this week.

The Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed both ways Friday night to Saturday morning for its monthly inspection, with the NB direction staying closed until Monday morning.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is scheduled to have regular vessel M/V Doc Maynard back today

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

379th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 13th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.