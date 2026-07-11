Summer Fest day 2, West Seattle Saunter #2, more for your Saturday

Again today, West Seattle Summer Fest is the main event. Here’s what’s where:

Festival hours today are 10 am to 8 pm (with main-stage music ending later). We’ll be on site in the Info Booth reporting on the festival again today. In the Here are key links:

Music lineups (main stage, starting at noon, and The Big Dark Corner, starting at 1:45 pm)

Vendor lineup

Food and drink info

Kids Zone info (including tonight’s Teen Night event)

Traffic/transit reminders – California is closed to motor vehicles from Genesee to Edmunds, Oregon is closed to the alleys either side of California, and Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Bus reroutes/stop substitutions are here.

(Friday sunset photo by Beth Jackson)

Here’s what else is up, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

DROP OFF DONATIONS AT THE MOUNT: 9 am-noon donation drive to help with The Mount’s patio project – details here.

CAMP LONG HIGH ROPES COURSE FUNDRAISER: 9 am and 1 pm, two sessions today to raise money for programs and projects at the park. (5200 35th SW)

BERRY CELEBRATION & RESTORATION: Work party at Westcrest Park, 9 am, still room to sign up as of early today.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, this time at Summer Fest, free – details on the Inner Alchemy website.

WEST SEATTLE SAUNTER: 9:45 am, meet at Seacrest to be part of this self-paced 12-mile walk all around the peninsula!

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: New listing! 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

MOON ROOM SALE: Day 2!

Moon Room Summer Fest Sale!

Through Sunday, July 12

15% off In Person & Online

Moon Room (WSB sponsor) is open 11 am-5 pm today at 5902 California SW.

CONTAINER GARDENING DO’S AND DON’TS: 11 am class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Third and final day of this season’s second and final swim-meet closure.

WADING POOLS: Two West Seattle wading pools will be open today since the afternoon forecast is for sunshine and 70 degrees – Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

KATHLEEN SABRA SWEENEY CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1-3 pm at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki Ave. SW), “Please join Kathleen’s many West Seattle friends in celebrating Kathleen’s beautiful life! Friends are invited to share the stories, laughter, and memories of a longtime West Seattle family member. Please bring copies of photos, along with personal memories and stories to share of our dear friend Kathleen.”

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

BASTILLE DAY: Celebrate at Princess & Bear Wines (309 S. Cloverdale, west South Park), 1-5 pm..

PET PAINTING: All-ages SummerQuest event at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 2 pm.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: The walk-in clinic is back at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

MUSIC AT MR. B’S: “Mead, Metal, Meows, and Mysticism – a night of musical performances by Astra Mori, Cats with Bowties, and Nitre Coven July 11th at 6 pm,” Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover, all ages.

BASEBALL: 6:05 pm home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, vs. the Northwest Honkers. Check for tickets here!

DENNIS REA GOLDEN JUBILEE AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, show and ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Hostel Cats & Pleasant Bus Stop. $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: The DJ stage outside sibling Jet City Labs continues all night,here’s the lineup. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm Megastar Karaoke at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!