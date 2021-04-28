REOPENING: Corner Pocket in the West Seattle Junction

More than a year after closing in the pandemic’s early going, the Corner Pocket in The Junction is reopening next Tuesday. Co-proprietor Pete Olive emailed the announcement:

The Corner Pocket will be reopening on May 4th. We wanted to make sure our staff had a chance to get vaccinated before we moved forward. We will be open 2 pm to 11 pm Monday-=Thursday, and 2 pm to midnight Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We will be operating on a limited food menu, and will be requiring masks when standing, as per Washington Dept. of Health rules.

Olive says the Corner Pocket (California & Alaska, downstairs) has been closed since mid-March of last year: “It’s been a long year.”