IN-PERSON LEARNING: Middle- and high-school return set for April 19th, after district, union reach tentative agreement

In last night’s pandemic-news roundup, we mentioned the Seattle Education Association had told its members that an agreement about middle- and high-school in-person learning was close. Now, it’s official – a tentative agreement was just announced. From the news release:

Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools have now reached a tentative agreement to provide in-person learning for grades 6-12 that meets the guidelines of the Governor’s proclamation. The agreed-to schedule does its best to finish this year strong keeping educators and students connected.

Students — in-person and remote learners — begin April 5 for 6-12th grade Special Education Intensive Service Pathways students and April 19 for all other secondary students….

The tentative agreement strives to keep students with their current educators and provides four full days of instruction for all students. Students in secondary schools regardless of learning model will receive synchronous remote classes in the morning four days a week.

In the afternoons, middle and high schools will offer all students both remote and in-person small group and individual instruction and support. Students that select the in-person instructional model will attend class two (2) half days per week. Students enrolled in an intensive service pathway will receive four (4) half days of in-person instruction. K-8 schools will determine whether secondary students receive in-person instruction in the morning or afternoon. Wednesdays will continue to be remote for all students.

More information will be distributed to families by email and on the SPS website. …

This tentative agreement is subject to approval by both SEA members and the school board. SPS will send families an intent to return survey. Families will be asked to select the 100% remote model or hybrid, in-person model for the remainder of the year.