West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

52℉

CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/19/2021 roundup

April 19, 2021 10:41 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*93,937 people have tested positive, 83 more than yesterday’s total

*1,493 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*5,590 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*1,009,048 people have been tested, 292 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 91,715/1,483/5,449/992,006.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 142 million cases, 3,029,000 deaths – 567,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

TESTING IN WEST SEATTLE: As reported over the weekend, Saturday was the last day for COVID-19 testing at the city-run “hub” in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot, which is now a vaccinations-only site. City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said at today’s council briefing meeting that the mayor’s office told her they’re working on a new testing provider somewhere else and will have more news on that in May.

PROPERTY-TAX DEFERRAL? Business property owners might be eligible, King County says – info’s here.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Here’s our ongoing list – updated when we get tips or find new links. (Sometimes we get last-minute tips like today, which we mentioned on Twitter and in comments here.)

*If you’re looking for a city-site appointment, note that the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.
*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)
*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications
*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)
*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder
*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco
*Sea Mar clinics
And if travel time is not a barrier – Beth recommends this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (April 16th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!

Share This

11 Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/19/2021 roundup"

  • momosmom April 20, 2021 (4:39 am)
    Reply

    Saturday we went to the Roxbury Safeway to get something to BBQ and the meat department was fully closed (4pm) but there was 1 person putting some meat out, we asked why was even the behind the counter case closed and he said “we had a Covid outbreak” and no one came in today. Noticed a lot of “new” people up front too.:>(

    How’s that Hazard pay working for them now?

  • Leelee April 20, 2021 (7:23 am)
    Reply

    Anyone else being sent in an endless loop with the Vaccine Locator? I put my info in after signing up, it gives a list of locations where the vaccine is supposedly available, I click the “Go to Website” button under the location I want, and it just sends me back to the sign-up page?? I am TRYING to get vaccinated— I signed up for an appointment an hour away (couldn’t find anything closer) and now I’m going to have to cancel bc I won’t be able to physically get there.This is ridiculous. No wonder there are leftover vaccines not being used. What a joke!

    • Matt P April 20, 2021 (9:22 am)
      Reply

      Use covidwa.com

      • Elton April 20, 2021 (11:36 am)
        Reply

        If you are ok driving a couple of hours, highly recommend the prepmod URL provided in the post for the mass vaccination sites outside of Seattle. That process is so much less frustrating and more reliable. The time you expend on the drive is worth it for the time you save not bouncing around different places locally trying to find vaccine availability. Good luck!

    • trickycoolj April 20, 2021 (9:59 am)
      Reply

      A lot of the websites are really clunky on phones. If you’re using a smartphone I would strongly suggest using a laptop or desktop computer.  I had a lot of issues hunting for my parents back in March and didn’t realize it until I did a little hunting during a break on my work computer and the site worked significantly better. 

  • JJ April 20, 2021 (10:06 am)
    Reply

    The SeaMar sites seem to have availability every morning when others are all booked. Just print the forms, fill them out and show up when they open to get a place in line. 

    • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy April 20, 2021 (11:11 am)
      Reply

      And do show up ‘when they open’.  You cannot show up mid day and expect to get a same day appointment for the shot.  To be clear – you show up in the morning to get an appointment for later that day (between open and 4 pm)They did have more people show up then they could sign up the day I went. They were told to come back at 4 pm and try to get a leftover.  I think 8-9 people showed up for the leftovers.  All but one (who arrived very late / near 5 pm) got a jab. 

  • WSB April 20, 2021 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    Another vaccine tip from a reader today: City site at SWAC is taking walk-ups over 60. Took her five minutes to get vaccinated. Pfizer today.

  • Lola April 20, 2021 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    If you are a patient at CHI Franciscan call your Dr.  you may be able to get one from them.  I had gone to my Dr. recently and told them how hard of a time I had making my appt. thru the City Sites.  I had just gotten my shot before going to see her.  She said why didn’t you come here or call us?  I said because the last time I was in I asked about the shots and you guys said you were not giving them.  Might give your Dr’s a call if you go on a regular basis. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.