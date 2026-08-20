WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Supermarket security guard hurt while trying to stop suspected thief

A shoplifting incident turned violent and therefore became a case of robbery at a Junction grocery store on Wednesday. This was unfolding around the same time not long after the Roxhill Park shooting and Waste Management recycling-facility fire, so we couldn’t pay much attention at the time, but obtained the report narrative today.

On 08/19/2026 at about 1446 hours I was working uniformed patrol within the city of Seattle as 2-William-11. I was dispatched to 4550 42nd Ave SW (QFC) to investigate a robbery. …

The remarks on the call stated, “SECURITY CURRENTLY HOLDING DOWN A MALE SHOPLIFTER, MALE SUSPECT WAS BEING AGGRESSIVE AND ATTEMPTING TO EVADE, NO SEEN WPNS, POSS/HIGH/INTOX”

In route to the call, (in-car screen) updates showed the suspect had threatened to kill security, security had cut themselves on shattered glass and was actively bleeding, and that security was still wrestling the suspect.

On arrival, I located a fully uniformed and armed security guard controlling a suspect on the ground. The suspect was handcuffed by the armed security guard.

The security guard/victim was identified as XXXX by his WA DOL. The subject was not identified. He appeared to be around 35-45 years old but used a birthday with the year 2005. He provided the name XXXX but no match or near match was located for this name.

The suspect stated that he owned the business then clarified he owned all the businesses of the world. He mentioned that he does not have a mental disorder. However, I suspected he was in severe mental crisis. The suspect stated his birthday was in 2005 but he was obviously 35-45 years old.

XXXX stated that he observed the unknown suspect walking around the store and putting store merchandise into the bag. XXXX noted that the bag was bigger than it had been since the suspect had first entered the store by the time the suspect walked up to the self-checkout line. The suspect waited for a few moments before walking to the east side of the store, walked around the registers then walked straight toward the exit of the store. The unknown suspect was moving past all points of purchase when XXXX began speaking with the suspect.

XXXX asked the unknown suspect if he needed a register. The suspect stated no and that he did not have to pay for the items because he is the store owner. XXXX explained that the suspect must leave the store without the unpaid items or go back to a register to complete the purchase. The unknown suspect continued to try and move past him. Eventually, XXXX grabbed the suspect’s bag.

The suspect became upset and began yelling at XXXX when he grabbed the bag. There was enough force being used that the bag split open and the unpaid merchandise spilled out onto the floor which included a glass item shattering. The unknown suspect then kicks XXXX in the groin causing him pain. XXXX gets the unknown suspect to the ground. The unknown suspect continued to struggle against him and resisted being pinned to the ground. The unknown suspect threatened to kill XXXX several times during the incident. XXXX felt that the unknown suspect would carry out this threat. XXXX estimated the suspect threatened him 5-6 times.

XXXX was able to put the unknown suspect into handcuffs. While on the ground, XXXX cut one of fingers on glass that had been on the ground.

SFD provided medical aid to XXXX on scene. SFD attempted to check on the suspect but he did not express any want for SFD’s assistance. The torn bag was added to evidence. Photos of the scene were taken.

XXXX was a witness to the incident. … The total attempted theft was valued at $109.41. I noted the glass and scene were swept and cleaned by time I arrived on scene. There is surveillance available but Asset Protection has access to the footage and was not on scene.